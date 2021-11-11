RWE took $172 mln hit on weaker winds

A RWE logo is seen in this illustration taken October 20, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

FRANKFURT, Nov 11 (Reuters) - RWE (RWEG.DE) wind profits have been negatively impacted by 150 million euros ($172 million) due to below average wind conditions in 2021, Chief Financial Officer Michael Mueller told analysts on Thursday.

The group had earlier on Thursday said that weaker winds had caused profits at its wind and solar units to fall by 38% in the first nine months of the year. read more

($1 = 0.8728 euros)

Reporting by Christoph Steitz, Vera Eckert and Tom Kaeckenhoff

