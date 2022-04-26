RWE top-10 investor Union Investment won't back brown coal spin-off motion

A RWE logo is seen in this illustration taken October 20, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

FRANKFURT, April 26 (Reuters) - Union Investment, a top-10 investor in Germany's largest power producer RWE (RWEG.DE), will not back a motion by activist investor Enkraft asking the company to prepare a spin-off of its brown coal activities, it said on Tuesday.

Enkraft's motion, which will be put to a vote at RWE's annual general meeting (AGM) on April 28, has been rejected by the group's management and its municipal shareholders, while shareholder advisory groups have recommended voting against it.

"We do not consider a quick spin-off of the lignite business, as Enkraft is now demanding, to be expedient," said Henrik Pontzen, head of sustainability and ESG at Union Investment, which says it holds 1.4% of RWE's shares.

"The environment is not helped if RWE emits less CO2 and another owner generates electricity from Rhenish lignite. Coal does not belong in other hands, it should be abolished."

Brown coal, or lignite, is considered the most polluting type of coal.

Pontzen's remarks come a day after Enkraft said that the Association of Municipal RWE shareholders (VkA), which represents municipalities owning 14.1% of RWE, was unable to exercise its voting rights at the AGM.

Pontzen still said that RWE Chief Executive Markus Krebber was not ambitious enough in his efforts to transform the company, one of Europe's largest polluters, into a green energy champion.

RWE plans to invest 50 billion euros through 2030 to double its green energy capacity to 50 gigawatts in a push to become a global renewables heavyweight and turn a page on its carbon-intensive past.

"Mr Krebber, you are reliable, but not ambitious enough," Pontzen said. "Transformation not only requires tactfulness, but also force."

Reporting by Christoph Steitz and Tom Kaeckenhoff; Editing by Jan Harvey

