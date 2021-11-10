RWE weighs sale of solar plant builder Belectric - sources

A RWE logo is seen in this illustration taken October 20, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

FRANKFURT, Nov 10 (Reuters) - RWE (RWEG.DE) is examining a sale of solar plant builder Belectric, two people familiar with the matter said, part of Germany's largest electricity producer plans to streamline its renewable activities.

Plans for a potential sale come around five years after Innogy, RWE's former renewables and networks unit that was later split up, agreed to buy the business for less than 100 million euros ($116 million).

Belectric has built more than 460 photovoltaic (PV) plants with a combined capacity of nearly 4 gigawatts (GW), according to a company presentation, and provides operating and maintenance (O&M) services to more than 2.2 GW worth of sites.

With a workforce of around 500, it has been part of RWE's renewables division, one of Europe's largest, since July 2020.

One of the sources said efforts to sell the division were at an advanced stage.

RWE, which is scheduled to report nine-month results on Thursday, declined to comment.

Earlier this year, Belectric sold its U.S. solar operations O&M business to energy and infrastructure fund Consolidated Asset Management Services, just a few months after disposing of PV component maker Jurchen Technology.

RWE has become one of Europe's largest renewables players after taking over the wind and solar operations of both E.ON (EONGn.DE) and Innogy in a landmark deal that was unveiled in early 2018.

($1 = 0.8648 euros)

