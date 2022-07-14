S.Africa's Eskom expects lower levels of power cuts next week

Locals are illuminated by car lights as they walk on the dark streets during frequent power outages from South African utility Eskom, caused by its aging coal-fired plants, at Lawley towship, South Africa July 13, 2022. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

July 14 (Reuters) - South African state power utility Eskom said on Thursday that it expected to implement lower levels of power cuts next week as some generation units return to service.

Last month Eskom started implementing so-called "Stage 6" power cuts for only the second time in its history, meaning most South Africans were without power for at least six hours a day.

The level of the outages has since been lowered, with Stage 3 and 4 power cuts at different times during daytime hours on Thursday.

"Eskom anticipates lower stages of loadshedding (power cuts) to be implemented next week as some units return to service. This will be confirmed closer to the time, or as major changes occur," Eskom said in a statement.

Reporting by Anait Miridzhanian in Gdansk Editing by Alexander Winning

