S.Africa's Eskom to reduce power cuts to 'Stage 5' at midnight

JOHANNESBURG, Sept 19 (Reuters) - South African utility Eskom said on Monday that power outages would be reduced to "Stage 5" at midnight local time (2200 GMT) from "Stage 6", as some generating units had returned to service.

"Overnight we returned a unit each at Camden, Kriel, Kusile and Kendal (power stations) but unfortunately had to take off a unit at Duvha which developed a boiler tube leak," the company said in a statement.

Eskom added that planned outages represented 5,411 megawatts (MW) of its roughly 46,000 MW nominal capacity and breakdowns 16,326 MW.

