S.Africa's Sasol core profit triples as crude, chemical prices surge

JOHANNESBURG, Feb 21 (Reuters) - Sasol Ltd's (SOLJ.J) core profit for the six months ended Dec. 31 had tripled, the South African chemicals and fuel producer reported on Monday, boosted by a surge in crude oil and chemicals prices.

Its core headline earnings per share (HEPS), which strips off some items such as the impact of non-recurring costs and the effect of hedging, rose to 22.52 rand, from 7.86 rand posted in the same period a year earlier.

Without the one-off items, HEPS - the main measure of corporate profit in South Africa - fell by 21% on a year-on-year basis.

Battling massive debt, the world's top manufacturer of motor fuel from coal faced a heavy blow in 2020 when the pandemic saw fuel demand and chemicals prices plummet. The company's shares tanked and investors wrote off the company as being on the brink of bankruptcy.

But a slew of restructuring efforts coupled with recovery in fuel demand turned the company around, making it one of the best performing stocks on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange.

Sasol's cash reserves at end of December was at 91 billion rand (around $5.7 billion), well above its plan to maintain cash in excess of a billion dollars, the company said, adding that it will be able to meet an outstanding debt payment obligation triggering in August and November.

The company decided not to declare a dividend.

($1 = 15.0695 rand)

