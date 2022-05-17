Saint-Gobain, Sembcorp sign long-term green energy supply deal for India units
NEW DELHI, May 17 (Reuters) - French construction materials giant Saint-Gobain (SGOB.PA) has signed a long-term renewable power supply deal with Singapore-listed Sembcorp (SCIL.SI) for its manufacturing facilities in southern Tamil Nadu state, the companies said on Tuesday.
"Sembcorp will supply 33 MW of locally sourced renewable power to Saint-Gobain's manufacturing facilities in Sriperumbudur, Perundurai and Tiruvallur, over the next 25 years," the companies said in a joint statement.
Under the deal, Sembcorp will supply wind and solar energy to Saint-Gobain through a special purpose vehicle, in which Sembcorp's Indian green energy unit will hold a 74% stake, with the remainder being held by Saint-Gobain, the companies said.
