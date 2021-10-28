Saipem sees core earnings back to pre-COVID levels in 2023

MILAN, Oct 28 (Reuters) - Italian energy services group Saipem (SPMI.MI) said on Thursday it expects core earnings to return to pre-COVID levels in 2023 after higher costs for offshore wind activities weighed on its nine-month results this year.

In its first business plan under CEO Francesco Caio, a former chairman of the group, Saipem also forecast an average annual rate of 15% for revenue growth until 2025 thanks to its order backlog, new commercial opportunities and favourable growth prospects envisaged in drilling, it said in a statement.

To implement the new 2022-2025 plan, which envisages an initial reduction of the overall cost base by around 100 million euros ($116 million) in 2022, Saipem will adopt a new organizational model divided into four distinct business areas.

In the nine months to the end of September, Saipem said adjusted earnings before interest taxes depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) was negative for 291 million euros, with higher costs for offshore wind activities of 170 million euros compared to those reported at the end of the previous quarter.

($1 = 0.8619 euros)

