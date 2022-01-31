Saipem withdraws outlook as higher costs, COVID-19 hit margins

MILAN, Jan 31 (Reuters) - Italian energy services group Saipem on Monday withdrew the outlook it had given in October, citing a "significant deterioration" in the margins of some projects due to the pandemic and higher raw materials and logistics costs.

Saipem said preliminary estimates showed that consolidated adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) for the second half of 2021 were down by around 1 billion euros compared with the guidance of a positive adjusted EBITDA for that period it had given in October.

Its consolidated revenues for that same period contracted to 3.5 billion euros ($3.91 billion) from a previous estimate of around 4.5 billion euros, it added in a statement on Monday.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

The company said its financial statements for 2021 are expected to show a loss for more than one-third of the company's equity, which trigger the application of a provision under the Italian Civil Code, whereby the group needs to call an extraordinary shareholder meeting to agree measures to reduce the losses.

Saipem said it had already initiated preliminary discussions with banks and with its shareholders - energy group Eni and state lender CDP - to "ascertain their willingness to support an appropriate financing package".

($1 = 0.8958 euros)

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Agnieszka Flak; Editing by Kim Coghill

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.