Sakhalin Energy says renegotiated most long-term LNG contracts















Sept 28 (Reuters) - Sakhalin Energy has renegotiated almost all of its long-term liquefied natural gas (LNG) supply contracts, but there are problems with spot supplies, Russia's RIA state news agency reported on Wednesday, citing the company's commercial director.

"We have already renegotiated almost all contracts with our long-term buyers," RIA cited the director, Andrey Okhotkin, as saying.

"Yes, we are experiencing problems with spot sales."

Reporting by Reuters; Editing by Christian Schmollinger











