Sakhalin Energy to ship carbon-neutral LNG cargo to Japan's Toho Gas

MOSCOW, Sept 28 (Reuters) - Russia's Sakhalin Energy said on Tuesday it will deliver a carbon-neutral cargo of liquefied natural gas (LNG) to Japan's Toho Gas (9533.T) in October.

The companies have also announced plans for a strategic partnership in decarbonisation.

Carbon-neutral LNG typically involves companies supporting nature-based projects that reduce emissions to offset those generated from the exploration and production of natural gas.

The Pacific island of Sakhalin wants to become carbon neutral by 2025, Russia's first region to do so, and needs to move quickly in adding renewable resources amid depleting fossil fuels. read more

The cargo will be delivered by the Russian gas carrier Grand Aniva to Chita LNG terminal in Japan's Aichi prefecture.

