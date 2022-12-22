Santos extends exclusivity period for $1.1 bln stake sale in PNG LNG















Dec 23 (Reuters) - Australia's Santos (STO.AX) said on Friday it had agreed to extend the exclusivity period until April next year for Kumul Petroleum's deal to buy a 5% stake in PNG liquefied natural gas project from Santos.

In September, Santos received a $1.1 billion binding offer from Papua New Guinea's state-owned Kumul Petroleum for its interest in the project.

The deal would boost Kumul's stake in the country's biggest resources project to 22.8%.

The exclusivity period, which was initially open until the end of December, has been extended to April 30, Santos said in a statement to the bourse.

Earlier this month, Kumul said it was in talks with Australia's export credit agency to help fund the acquisition of the project.

Reporting by Tejaswi Marthi in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva











