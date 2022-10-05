Sasol plans new drilling campaign in Mozambique in Q1 next year

Companies Sasol Ltd Follow















Oct 5 (Reuters) - South Africa petrochemical giant Sasol (SOLJ.J) plans to drill its first exploration wells in Mozambique's onshore PT5-C field and offshore A5-A area in the first quarter of next year, a company presentation showed on Wednesday.

Sasol imports most of South Africa's gas via the Rompco pipeline that links Mozambique to the manufacturing heartland of Africa's most industrialised economy.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Wendell Roelf; Editing by Bhargav Acharya and Louise Heavens











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.