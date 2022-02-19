Saudi Arabia committed to energy market stability, says foreign minister

Feb 19 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia is committed to working with its OPEC+ partners to ensure energy-market stability, the country's foreign minister said on Saturday, adding this required the participation of all members.

Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud was responding to a question on whether the world's top oil exporter would act to address any energy crisis from a potential Russian invasion of Ukraine.

"We hope there are no crises that lead to instability of markets and we will continue to work with our partners ... The oil market is participated (in) by all of its members, one member cannot on its own manage this market," he told the Munich Security Conference.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Ghaida Ghantous, Editing by Timothy Heritage

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.