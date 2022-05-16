Saudi Arabia crude exports fall to 7.235 mln bpd in March

Flames are seen at the production facility of Saudi Aramco's Shaybah oilfield in the Empty Quarter, Saudi Arabia May 22, 2018. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

May 16 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia's crude oil exports in March fell to 7.235 million barrels per day from 7.307 million bpd in February, official data showed on Monday.

Monthly export figures are provided by Riyadh and other members of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) to the Joint Organizations Data Initiative (JODI), which published them on its website.

