Oct 17 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia's crude oil exports in August rose to 7.6 million barrels per day from 7.38 million bpd in July, the International Energy Forum (IEF) said on Monday, citing data from the Joint Organisations Data Initiative (JODI).

Reporting by Brijesh Patel and Arpan Varghese in Bengaluru Editing by David Goodman











