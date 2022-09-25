Saudi Arabia launches five renewable energy projects - state news agency

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Sept 25 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia has launched five new projects to produce electricity using renewable energy, with a total capacity of 3,300 megawatts, the state news agency (SPA) reported on Sunday.

The projects, which include producing power through solar and wind, were launched by the Saudi Power Procurement Company (SPPC), which is the principal buyer.

No financial details were disclosed.

Reporting by Moataz Mohamed; Editing by David Clarke

