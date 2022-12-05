Saudi Arabia cuts January Arab Light crude prices to Asia -Aramco
Dec 5 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia lowered the January official selling prices (OSPs) for the flagship Arab light crude it sells to Asia to plus $3.25 a barrel versus the Oman/Dubai average, the country's state oil producer Aramco (2222.SE) said on Monday.
The price is $2.20 a barrel less than the December OSP.
The top oil exporter set its Arab Light OSP to northwest Europe at minus $0.10 a barrel against ICE Brent for January, $1.80 a barrel lower than its price for December.
The OSP to the United States was unchanged from last month at $6.35 versus ASCI for January.
