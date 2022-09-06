1 minute read
Saudi Arabia lowers Oct Arab Light crude prices to Asia -Aramco
Sept 6 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia lowered the October official selling prices (OSPs) for the flagship Arab light crude it sells to Asia to plus $5.85 a barrel versus the Oman/Dubai average, the country's state oil producer Aramco (2222.SE) said on Tuesday.
The top oil exporter set its Arab Light OSP to northwest Europe at $2.70 a barrel against ICE Brent for October and to the United States at $6.15 versus ASCI.
Reporting by Bharat Govind Gautam in Bengaluru
