The logo of the Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) sits outside its headquarters ahead of the OPEC and NON-OPEC meeting, Austria December 6, 2019. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger/File Photo

DUBAI, July 12 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia and Oman called on Monday for continued cooperation between OPEC and other allied producers to stabilise and balance the oil market, the Gulf states said in a joint statement.