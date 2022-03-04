1 minute read
Saudi Arabia raises April Arab Light crude prices to Asia
March 4 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia's state oil producer Aramco (2222.SE) raised its April official selling price (OSP) to Asia for its flagship Arab Light crude to $4.95 a barrel versus Oman/Dubai crude, up $2.15 from March, the company said on Friday.
The company set the Arab Light OSP to Northwestern Europe at plus $1.60 per barrel versus ICE Brent and to the United States at plus $3.45 per barrel over ASCI (Argus Sour Crude Index).
Reporting by Brijesh Patel in Bengaluru
