Saudi Arabia raises January Arab Light crude prices to Asia

The logo of Aramco is seen as security personnel walk before the start of a press conference by Aramco at the Plaza Conference Center in Dhahran, Saudi Arabia November 3, 2019. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed/File Photo

DUBAI, Dec 5 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia's state oil producer Aramco (2222.SE) raised its January official selling price (OSP) to Asia for its flagship Arab Light crude to $3.30 a barrel versus Oman/Dubai crude, up $0.60 from December, the company said on Sunday.

The company set the Arab Light OSP to Northwestern Europe at minus $1.30 per barrel versus ICE Brent and to the United States at plus $2.15 per barrel over ASCI (Argus Sour Crude Index).

Reporting by Nadine Awadalla; Editing by Lina Najem, Elaine Hardcastle

