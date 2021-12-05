Energy
Saudi Arabia raises January Arab Light crude prices to Asia
DUBAI, Dec 5 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia's state oil producer Aramco (2222.SE) raised its January official selling price (OSP) to Asia for its flagship Arab Light crude to $3.30 a barrel versus Oman/Dubai crude, up $0.60 from December, the company said on Sunday.
The company set the Arab Light OSP to Northwestern Europe at minus $1.30 per barrel versus ICE Brent and to the United States at plus $2.15 per barrel over ASCI (Argus Sour Crude Index).
Reporting by Nadine Awadalla; Editing by Lina Najem, Elaine Hardcastle
