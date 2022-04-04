1 minute read
Saudi Arabia raises May Arab Light crude prices to Asia to record levels
April 4 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia's state oil producer Aramco (2222.SE) raised its May official selling price (OSP) to Asia for its flagship Arab Light crude to $9.35 a barrel above Oman/Dubai crude, according to pricing document seen by Reuters.
The OSP for May is the grade's highest premium ever. read more
The company set the Arab Light OSP to Northwestern Europe at plus $4.60 per barrel versus ICE Brent and to the United States at plus $5.65 per barrel over ASCI (Argus Sour Crude Index).
Reporting by Swati Verma in Bengaluru and Seher Dareen; Editing by Jason Neely and Jan Harvey
