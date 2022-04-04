Saudi Arabia raises May Arab Light crude prices to Asia to record levels

The logo of Aramco is seen as security personnel walk before the start of a press conference by Aramco at the Plaza Conference Center in Dhahran, Saudi Arabia November 3, 2019. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed

April 4 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia's state oil producer Aramco (2222.SE) raised its May official selling price (OSP) to Asia for its flagship Arab Light crude to $9.35 a barrel above Oman/Dubai crude, according to pricing document seen by Reuters.

The OSP for May is the grade's highest premium ever. read more

The company set the Arab Light OSP to Northwestern Europe at plus $4.60 per barrel versus ICE Brent and to the United States at plus $5.65 per barrel over ASCI (Argus Sour Crude Index).

Reporting by Swati Verma in Bengaluru and Seher Dareen; Editing by Jason Neely and Jan Harvey

