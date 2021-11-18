Saudi Arabia total oil exports fall to 7.84 mln bpd in September- JODI

A 3D printed oil pump jack is seen in front of displayed Opec logo in this illustration picture, April 14, 2020. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

Nov 18 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia's crude and total oil products exports in September fell to 7.84 million barrels per day (bpd) from 7.90 million bpd in August, official data showed on Thursday.

Monthly export figures are provided by Riyadh and other members of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) to the Joint Organizations Data Initiative (JODI), which publishes them on its website.

Reporting by Swati Verma and Kavya Guduru in Bengaluru; editing by David Evans

