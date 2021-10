Hydrogen powered mobile unite is seen during Saudi Aramco's media trip to demonstrate Hydrogen automotive technology at Techno Valley Science Park in Dhahran, Saudi Arabia, June 27, 2021. REUTERS/Hajer Abdulmohsin

DUBAI, Oct 24 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia wants to be the biggest supplier of hydrogen, the country's Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman al-Saud said on Sunday.

The world's biggest oil exporter plans to manufacture electric cars, the minister added.

Reporting by Saeed Azhar and Yousef Saba; writing by Shakeel Ahmad; Editing by Hugh Lawson

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.