Saudi Arabia's crude oil exports in June rise mth/mth

Aug 17 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia's crude exports in June rose to 7.20 million barrels per day (bpd) from 7.050 million bpd in May, the International Energy Forum (IEF) said on Wednesday, citing data from the Joint Organizations Data Initiative (JODI).

The data highlighted that Saudi crude product demand increased by 364,000 barrels per day to 2.79 million bpd – the highest level since 2017.

