Saudi Aramco chief says Houthi attacks should be global concern

Amin H. Nasser, President & Chief Executive Officer Saudi Aramco, speaks during the CERAWeek energy conference in Houston, Texas, U.S. March 8, 2022. REUTERS/Daniel Kramer

DUBAI, March 21 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia's Aramco chief Amin Nasser said on Monday that escalating attacks by Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthis against oil installations in the kingdom should be a global concern at a time when the oil market was tight.

"The message that came out highlighted that these types of attacks and that type of escalation during a time when the market is very tight is a real concern for the world for it will have - God forbid - if more escalations happen over time, it might have some impact on supply," Nasser told an earnings webcast.

He was referring to a statement that came out on state news agency SPA that Saudi Arabia would not bear responsibility for any shortage of supplies as a result of Houthi attacks. read more

Reporting By Maha El Dahan and Saeed Azhar

