Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

EnergySaudi Aramco to co-lead report on cyber resilience in oil industry

Reuters
1 minute read

A view shows branded oil tanks at Saudi Aramco oil facility in Abqaiq, Saudi Arabia October 12, 2019. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov/File Photo

Saudi Aramco (2222.SE) is co-leading a report on cyber resilience in the oil and gas industry with the World Economic Forum (WEF) and Siemens Energy (SIEGn.DE), the Saudi Arabian state oil giant wrote on Twitter.

Aramco added that the report is "a collaboration involving 40 major industry players to shape the future of cyber security in the oil and gas industry".

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Energy

Energy · 5:58 PM UTCEnd new oil, gas and coal funding to reach net zero, says IEA

Investors should not fund new oil, gas and coal supply projects if the world wants to reach net zero emissions by mid-century, the International Energy Agency (IEA) said on Tuesday, in the top global watchdog's starkest warning yet to curb fossil fuels.

EnergyShell shareholders increase pressure for further climate action
EnergyOil slides from 2-mth high on report of potential Iran nuclear deal
EnergyColonial Pipeline hit by network outage just days after hack shutdown
EnergyEU lawmakers give final approval to bloc's green transition fund