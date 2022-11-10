Saudi Aramco, Energy Ministry sign agreement to establish a carbon capture and storage hub

Companies Saudi Arabian Oil Co Follow















CAIRO, Nov 10 (Reuters) - Saudi Aramco signed a joint development agreement in partnership with the kingdom's Energy Ministry to establish a carbon capture and storage hub which will potentially be able to safely store up to 9 million tonnes of carbon dioxide a year by 2027, the company's CEO, Amin Nasser, said on Thursday.

