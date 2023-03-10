Saudi Aramco to supply full oil volumes to some Asian refiners in April -sources

A view shows branded oil tanks at Saudi Aramco oil facility in Abqaiq
A view shows branded oil tanks at Saudi Aramco oil facility in Abqaiq, Saudi Arabia October 12, 2019. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

SINGAPORE, March 10 (Reuters) - Saudi Aramco has told at least four customers in North Asia they will receive full contract volumes of crude oil in April, several sources with knowledge of the matter said on Friday.

Saudi Arabia, the world's top oil exporter, raised prices for the flagship Arab light crude it sells to Asia for a second month in April, underpinned by the prospect of strong demand in the region.

Reporting by Muyu Xu; Editing by Christian Schmollinger

