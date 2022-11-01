Saudi Aramco's quarterly net income up 39% to $42.4 billion

Companies Saudi Arabian Oil Co Follow















DUBAI, Nov 1 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabian state oil producer Aramco (2222.SE) said on Tuesday its third-quarter net income rose 39%, boosted by higher crude oil prices and volumes sold, beating analysts' forecasts.

Aramco's net income rose to $42.4 billion for the quarter to Sept. 30 from $30.4 billion a year earlier, it said in a bourse filing. That was just above the median net profit forecast of $41.7 billion from 16 analysts.

Reporting by Hadeel Al Sayegh; Editing by Christopher Cushing











