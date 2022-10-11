Saudi cabinet emphasises 'pivotal role' of OPEC+ in oil market balance

An OPEC flag is seen on the day of OPEC+ meeting in Vienna in Vienna, Austria October 5, 2022. REUTERS/Lisa Leutner/File Photo

Oct 11 (Reuters) - The Saudi cabinet emphasised on Tuesday "the pivotal role" of OPEC+ in achieving balance and stability in global oil markets, state media reported.

The OPEC+ producer group's decision last week to cut oil production despite U.S. opposition has further strained already tense relations between President Joe Biden's White House and Saudi Arabia's royal family, once one of Washington's staunchest Middle East allies.

Biden is re-evaluating the U.S. relationship with Saudi Arabia after OPEC+ oil production cut decision, White House national security spokesman John Kirby said on Tuesday.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Moataz Mohamed; Editing by David Goodman and Jane Merriman

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.