Skip to main content
Skip to floating mini video
Reuters home

Saudi cabinet reaffirms support to OPEC+ agreement - state news agency

1 minute read

A 3D-printed oil pump jack is seen in front of displayed OPEC logo in this illustration picture, April 14, 2020. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com

RIYADH, March 1 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia's cabinet reaffirmed on Tuesday its commitment to the OPEC+ agreement of oil exporters supplying an additional volume of 400,000 barrels per day each month to output, Saudi state news agency said.

The Saudi cabinet also called for stability in oil markets and for a de-escalation in Ukraine.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Maher Chmaytelli; Writing by Lina Najem; Editing by Louise Heavens

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters