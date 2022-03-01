Saudi cabinet reaffirms support to OPEC+ agreement - state news agency

A 3D-printed oil pump jack is seen in front of displayed OPEC logo in this illustration picture, April 14, 2020. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

RIYADH, March 1 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia's cabinet reaffirmed on Tuesday its commitment to the OPEC+ agreement of oil exporters supplying an additional volume of 400,000 barrels per day each month to output, Saudi state news agency said.

The Saudi cabinet also called for stability in oil markets and for a de-escalation in Ukraine.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Maher Chmaytelli; Writing by Lina Najem; Editing by Louise Heavens

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.