Jan 19 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia's crude oil exports in November fell to 7.28 million barrels per day (bpd) from 7.77 million bpd in October, the International Energy Forum (IEF) said on Thursday, citing data from the Joint Organizations Data Initiative (JODI).

Reporting by Kavya Guduru and Brijesh Patel in Bengaluru; Editing by Toby Chopra











