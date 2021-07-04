Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Saudi energy minister pushes back on UAE request over baseline oil output, says Arabiya TV

Saudi Arabia's Minister of Energy Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman Al-Saud speaks via video link during a virtual emergency meeting of OPEC and non-OPEC countries, following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia April 9, 2020.Saudi Press Agency/Handout via REUTERS

DUBAI, July 4 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia's energy minister said on Sunday that no country can use a single month as a baseline production reference, after the United Arab Emirates asked for a review of the level from which OPEC+ cuts are calculated, Al Arabiya TV said.

The Saudi-owned television channel also quoted Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman as saying he was neither optimistic nor pessimistic about OPEC+ talks due to resume on Monday.

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies failed to reach a deal on oil output policy for a second day running on Friday after the UAE opposed some aspects of the pact. read more

Reporting by Marwa Rashad in London and Ghaida Ghantous in Dubai; Editing by Hugh Lawson

