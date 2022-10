NEW DELHI, Oct 21 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia's energy minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman on Friday said OPEC+ is doing the right job to ensure stable and sustainable oil markets.

He was responding to questions on a recent decision by OPEC+ to cut oil output by 2 million barrels per day.

Reporting by Nidhi Verma in New Delhi; Writing by Shivam Patel; Editing by Jan Harvey











