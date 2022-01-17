Saudi energy minister says OPEC+ has done a lot to stabilise energy markets

The logo of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) is pictured on the wall of the new OPEC headquarters in Vienna March 16, 2010. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader/File Photo

Jan 17 (Reuters) - Saudi Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman said on Monday the Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and its allies have "done a lot" to stabilise global energy markets.

"We believe we as OPEC Plus have done a lot in bringing about stability," he said, while talking about energy security.

The minister was attending the Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week Summit at the Expo 2020 site in Dubai.

Reporting by Maha El Dahan, writing by Maher Chmaytelli; Editing by Kirsten Donovan

