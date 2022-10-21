Saudi energy minister, top Chinese official stress importance of stable long-term crude supplies - SPA

Saudi Arabia's Energy Minister, Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman al Saud, speaks during the Future Aviation Forum in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, May 9, 2022. REUTERS/Ahmed Yosri

DUBAI, Oct 21 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia's energy minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman and the director of China's National Energy Administration Zhang Jianhua on Friday stressed the importance of stable long-term supplies to crude oil markets, the Saudi state news agency SPA reported.

The two agreed to continue cooperation efforts to maintain stability in oil markets, SPA said.

Reporting by Yomna Ehab and Maha El Dahan; Writing by Nadine Awadalla; Editing by Mark Potter

