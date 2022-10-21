Saudi energy minister, top Chinese official stress importance of stable long-term crude supplies - SPA

Companies Saudi Arabian Oil Co Follow















DUBAI, Oct 21 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia's energy minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman and the director of China's National Energy Administration Zhang Jianhua on Friday stressed the importance of stable long-term supplies to crude oil markets, the Saudi state news agency SPA reported.

The two agreed to continue cooperation efforts to maintain stability in oil markets, SPA said.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Yomna Ehab and Maha El Dahan; Writing by Nadine Awadalla; Editing by Mark Potter











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.