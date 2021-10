DUBAI, Oct 24 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia's energy ministry is building an artificial intelligence (AI) team with a multi-billion riyal budget, Yehia Khoja, an adviser at the ministry, said on Sunday at the Youth Green Summit.

