Saudi Fund for Development to finance Pakistan's oil derivatives worth $1 bln
Jan 12 (Reuters) - The Saudi Fund for Development will finance Pakistan's oil derivatives worth $1 billion, Pakistan's economic affairs division said on Thursday.
The fund's chief executive, Sultan Abdulrahman Al-Marshad, signed an agreement pledging the financing on Thursday with Pakistan's secretary of ministry of economic affairs, the division said on Twitter.
Reporting by Shivam Patel in New Delhi; Editing by Krishna N. Das
