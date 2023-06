LONDON, June 4 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia will make new voluntary cuts as part of an OPEC+ deal, an OPEC+ source told Reuters on Sunday.

Two other OPEC+ sources said the group is likely to agree a policy roll over until 2023 and make additional cuts in 2024 if new production baselines for members are agreed.

Reporting by OPEC Newsroom; Editing by Angus MacSwan











