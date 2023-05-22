Saudi NEOM Green Hydrogen Co closes deals on $8.4 bln green hydrogen plant















DUBAI, May 22 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia's NEOM Green Hydrogen Company (NGHC) has signed financial documents with 23 local, regional and international banks and investment firms on a green hydrogen production facility at a total investment value of $8.4 billion.

The company also said it concluded a $6.7 billion agreement with Air Products (APD.N) for the plant's engineering, procurement and construction (EPC).

Reporting by Aziz El Yaakoubi Writing by Jana Choukeir Editing by David Goodman











