Saudi oil minister dropped from U.S. energy conference agenda

HOUSTON, March 4 (Reuters) - A keynote address by Saudi Arabia's Oil Minister Abdulaziz bin Salman at a Houston energy conference was taken off the agenda on Friday, according to an updated calendar.

The minister on Wednesday had been added to the CERAWeek 2022 schedule and was to address top energy executives and officials on energy transition.

A person familiar with the matter on Friday said bin Salman's appearance was never fully confirmed. A CERAWeek spokesman was not immediately available.

Reporting by Marianna Parraga

