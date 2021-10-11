Energy
Saudi to ship full crude volumes to at least one N.Asian refiner in Nov -source
SINGAPORE, Oct 11 (Reuters) - Saudi Aramco (2222.SE) has notified at least one North Asian buyer it will supply full contract volumes of crude oil in November, a source with knowledge of the matter said on Monday.
Full supply volumes were expected for the month, he said.
The world's top oil exporter has been supplying full crude volumes to Asia despite limiting output to comply with a pact between the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies, a group known as OPEC+. read more
Saudi Aramco also cut prices of crude it sells to Asia for a second month in November - slightly more than expected - a sign it's keen to stay competitive as Middle East producers increase output towards year-end. read more
Middle East crude benchmark prices rose above $80 last week.
