Saudi to ship full crude volumes to at least one N.Asian refiner in Nov -source

A view shows branded oil tanks at Saudi Aramco oil facility in Abqaiq, Saudi Arabia October 12, 2019. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

SINGAPORE, Oct 11 (Reuters) - Saudi Aramco (2222.SE) has notified at least one North Asian buyer it will supply full contract volumes of crude oil in November, a source with knowledge of the matter said on Monday.

Full supply volumes were expected for the month, he said.

The world's top oil exporter has been supplying full crude volumes to Asia despite limiting output to comply with a pact between the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies, a group known as OPEC+. read more

Saudi Aramco also cut prices of crude it sells to Asia for a second month in November - slightly more than expected - a sign it's keen to stay competitive as Middle East producers increase output towards year-end. read more

Middle East crude benchmark prices rose above $80 last week.

Reporting by Florence Tan; Editing by Kim Coghill and Tom Hogue

