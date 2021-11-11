SBM Offshore cuts revenue guidance for the year

Nov 11 (Reuters) - Oil and gas services company SBM Offshore (SBMO.AS) on Thursday revised its full-year revenue guidance, citing a deferral in the expected timing of partner entry into a floating production storage and offloading joint venture.

The Dutch company, which supplies floating oil and gas production vessels, now forecasts 2021 revenues of "above" $2.3 billion.

It had previously predicted revenues of around $2.6 billion for this year.

Reporting by Juliette Portala ; editing by Jane Merriman

