SBM Offshore upgrades annual outlook, sets new climate targets

Aug 4 (Reuters) - SBM Offshore (SBMO.AS) raised its annual outlook on Thursday and set new greenhouse gas-related targets as a global rush to secure more oil and gas after Russia's invasion of Ukraine is reshaping energy markets.

The Dutch company now expects full-year core earnings (EBITDA) at above $950 million, up from its previous outlook of around $900 million, and revenue to come in at about $3.2 billion in 2022, compared with a previous forecast of above $3.1 billion.

"Strategic mitigating measures against inflation have been proving effective on controlling cost and protecting schedule," Chief Executive Officer Bruno Chabas said in an earnings statement, as SBM posted record-level $31.1 billion pro-forma order book at the end of June, providing cash flow visibility until 2050.

Chabas, however, added that parts of SBM's portfolio remained sensitive to indirect impact from what Moscow calls "a special military operation" in Ukraine, the coronavirus pandemic and global supply snarls.

While the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies, known as OPEC+, has come under growing pressure to pump more crude as Western sanctions enacted in response to the war have curtailed Russian oil exports, European Union countries are now bracing for a tighter squeeze in Russian gas supply. read more

SBM, which supplies floating oil and gas production vessels, said it was well-positioned to benefit from "multiple pathways" in the growing energy transition market.

"The orderly transition from fossil to renewable energy will require companies to design and develop innovative technical solutions combined with the capability to reliably execute, finance and operate them," Chabas said.

The group, which partnered this year to create the world's largest floating wind turbine, said it planned to reach net-zero emissions on scope 1 and 2 by no later than 2025 and have more than 2 gigawatts of floating offshore wind installed or under development by 2030.

