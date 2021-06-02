Schlumberger estimates revenues over $22.5 billion for 2021

The exterior of a Schlumberger Corporation building is pictured in West Houston January 16, 2015. REUTERS/Richard Carson/Files

Top oilfield service provider Schlumberger NV (SLB.N) on Wednesday estimated 2021 revenues would top $22.5 billion, as oil and gas prices recovered and the company tapped into a growing market for low-carbon technology.

The company expects 2021 adjusted EBITDA margins of between 20.8% and 21.3%, according to a conference presentation, and free cash flow margins over 10%.

