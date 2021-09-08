Skip to main content

Energy

Schlumberger expects to "materially grow" margins and cash flow in near to medium term - CEO

1 minute read

The exterior of the Schlumberger Corporation headquarters building is pictured in the Galleria area of Houston January 16, 2015. REUTERS/Richard Carson/File Photo

DENVER, Sept 8 (Reuters) - Schlumberger NV (SLB.N), the world's leading oilfield service provider, expects to materially grow its margins and cashflow over the medium and short term horizons, Chief Executive Officer Olivier Le Peuch said on Wednesday.

The company expects to reach adjusted EBIDTA margins of 25%, or a 500 basis point expansion from pre-pandemic levels, over that period. It expects to continue generating double-digit free cash flow margins and restore return on capital employed to double digits in the short to medium term, Le Peuch said.

Reporting by Liz Hampton in Denver

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Energy

Energy · 2:19 PM UTC

Baker Hughes to sharpen focus on oilfield and industrial energy tech businesses

Baker Hughes plans to sharpen its focus on its oilfield service and equipment and industrial energy tech businesses, Chief Executive Officer Lorenzo Simonelli told investors on Wednesday, a move it says will help align its priorities with the energy transition.

Energy
Schlumberger expects to "materially grow" margins and cash flow in near to medium term - CEO
Energy
Aramco oil pipelines investors to sell at least $4 bln in bonds in Q4 - sources
Energy
World's largest plant capturing carbon from air starts in Iceland
Energy
Biden administration to set goal of 45% solar energy by 2050 -NYT