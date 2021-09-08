Schlumberger expects to "materially grow" margins and cash flow in near to medium term - CEO

The exterior of the Schlumberger Corporation headquarters building is pictured in the Galleria area of Houston January 16, 2015. REUTERS/Richard Carson/File Photo

DENVER, Sept 8 (Reuters) - Schlumberger NV (SLB.N), the world's leading oilfield service provider, expects to materially grow its margins and cashflow over the medium and short term horizons, Chief Executive Officer Olivier Le Peuch said on Wednesday.

The company expects to reach adjusted EBIDTA margins of 25%, or a 500 basis point expansion from pre-pandemic levels, over that period. It expects to continue generating double-digit free cash flow margins and restore return on capital employed to double digits in the short to medium term, Le Peuch said.

Reporting by Liz Hampton in Denver

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.