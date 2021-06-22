Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Energy

Schlumberger sees oil market rebalancing sooner than expected - CEO

1 minute read
1/2

The exterior of a Schlumberger Corporation building is pictured in West Houston January 16, 2015. REUTERS/Richard Carson

June 22 (Reuters) - Top oilfield services provider Schlumberger NV (SLB.N) on Tuesday said oil supply and demand would recover "sooner than previously anticipated," because of lower investment in new production.

"The potential exists for a demand-led supercycle," CEO Olivier Le Peuch said at a J.P. Morgan energy conference. The company on Tuesday also announced a commitment to net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050.

Reporting by Liz Hampton

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Energy

Energy · 10:23 AM UTCOPEC+ discusses further easing of oil cuts from August -sources

OPEC+ is discussing a further easing of oil output cuts from August as oil prices rise on demand recovery, but no decision had been taken yet on the exact volume to bring back to the market, two OPEC+ sources said on Tuesday.

EnergyAs Japan reboots 44-year-old nuclear reactor, experts sound alarm
EnergyPhysical oil market gains suggest more support for futures rally
EnergyBP to stick with oil and gas for decades, CEO Looney says
EnergyEXCLUSIVE Brazil's 3R, Global bid for Petrobras refinery and oilfields -sources