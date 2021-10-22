Skip to main content

Energy

Schlumberger quarterly profit rises as oilfield services demand recovers

2 minute read

The exterior of the Schlumberger Corporation headquarters building is pictured in the Galleria area of Houston January 16, 2015. REUTERS/Richard Carson

Oct 22 (Reuters) - Schlumberger NV (SLB.N) reported a rise in third-quarter adjusted income on Friday, buoyed by higher demand for the company's oilfield services and related equipment from producers looking to capitalize on a rebound in crude prices.

Global crude prices rose 4.5% in the September quarter and have climbed nearly 64% since the start of 2021 on the back of a vaccine-fueled demand recovery.

Worldwide rig counts was 1,448 at the end of the third quarter, compared with 1,019 a year earlier, according to Baker Hughes data.

"The industry macro fundamentals have visibly strengthened this year, particularly in recent weeks — with demand recovery, oil and gas commodity prices at recent highs, low inventory levels, and encouraging trends in pandemic containment efforts," Schlumberger Chief Executive Officer Olivier Le Peuch said in a statement.

Schlumberger rounded a largely mixed quarter for the world's largest oilfield services providers. Rivals Halliburton (HAL.N) and Baker Hughes (BKR.N) both posted quarterly profit from year-ago loss this week but results were impacted by Hurricane Ida-led disruptions. read more

The world's largest oilfield services provider said net income, excluding charges & credits, was $514 million, or 36 cents per share, for the three months ended Sept. 30, compared with $228 million, or 16 cents per share, a year earlier.

Reporting by Arunima Kumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Energy

Energy · 5:31 AM UTC

Canada oil producers grapple with Trudeau's demand for faster emissions cuts

Canada's oil producers face new pressure from Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to reduce emissions in just three years, a sudden acceleration of their plans that at least one major company said looks unrealistic.

Energy
Haynesville assets hit the block as natural gas prices rally
Energy
Schlumberger quarterly profit rises as oilfield services demand recovers
Energy
China coal surge puts supply record, power jump within reach
Energy
Oil stays near $85 a barrel, Brent set for seventh weekly gain